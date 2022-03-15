Man hospitalised after serious assault on Dean Street at weekend
A man has been hospitalised following a serious assault in Albury at the weekend.
Police and paramedics were called to Dean Street, near Smollett Street, about 3am on Sunday.
A man was treated at the scene for head injuries before being taken to Albury Base Hospital in an ambulance.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man - who was either aged in his 20s or 30s - was in a stable condition.
Police are investigating the matter.
