An Albury grandmother tired of her daughter's constant abuse despite looking after the woman's own children then desperately sought help from police, a court has heard. An apprehended violence order was already in place at the time to protect the safety of the grandmother. That order was served on Sheyanna Rebekkah Bodie Thelma Weaver last August. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday that an argument broke out between the pair on the evening of December 7 when Weaver flat-out refused to supply any food or nappies to her mother while she babysat the children. "The accused was irate," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin, "that her brother had just been arrested." MORE COURT STORIES This was followed by a torrent of abuse during which Weaver called her mother a "low, black c---" for not wanting to, as she put it, support her grandchildren. Weaver, 29, formerly of Schaeffer Street, Lavington, pleaded guilty to charges of intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order. Ms McLaughlin pointed out that Weaver had been sentenced to several community corrections orders in the past for like offending. And this was the second such offence where Weaver's mother was the victim. Defence lawyer Louise Dart said Weaver's offending was "fairly serious". But she said it was significant that Weaver had not carried through with her threats Ms Dart submitted that a community corrections order, with supervision, would be the most appropriate sentence. Ms McLaughlin cast doubt on the worth of such an order, given the now-homeless woman's repeat breaches, and instead convicted and fined her $2100.

