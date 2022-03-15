news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga man who used cash and cigarettes to try to pressure his partner's 14-year-old daughter into having sex with him has been committed for sentence. He repeatedly told the girl he was desperate to commit such an assault. On one occasion the now 27-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, promised the girl $50 and a packet of cigarettes so she would send him intimate photographs. She didn't. Months earlier, he transferred $150 to a girlfriend of the victim with the message that this was for the 14-year-old to spend on whatever she wished, with a pretext known only to the victim that it was on a promise of sex. This never happened. He pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Tuesday to grooming a child 14 years and under for unlawful sexual activity and using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years for sexual activity. The second charge - as outlined in agreed facts submitted by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Angus Webb - related to an incident that took place between June 14 and 15, 2020. That was when the victim received messages via a Snapchat app profile she had saved with the name "aa/daddies". The court was told the victim knew the person sending her messages was her mother's boyfriend, as she previously had received other correspondence from him. These included sexually explicit comments, starting with: "I can't believe you are a teenager. God, you're becoming a little hottie." The grooming charge related to the incident at the park, on April 3, 2021, when the girl got into her mother's car with the man about 3.30pm. They spoke as her mother and the woman's other two children, one of them also his son, played nearby. Later that day she went into the Wodonga McDonald's restaurant to change into a pair of leggings he gave her, as the rest of the family sat in the car while waiting to be served in the drive-through takeaway. The case will be mentioned before the District Court in Albury on April 22, when a sentence date will be set.

