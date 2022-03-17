news, local-news,

A leading retailer of football boots and netball shoes on the Border has been forced to turn away a host of customers on the eve of the winter sport season due to major supply shortage. Sportspower Albury owner Andrew Wilson revealed his store had received only between 30 and 50 per cent of the stock ordered 12 months ago, which was nowhere near enough to meet demand. "When it first started it was all about the fitness products, but now it's the snowball effect with overseas factories and manufacturing which has really affected seasonal stuff," he said. "Netball shoes, footy boots are limited with factories not being able to produce as many of them due to lockdowns and minimal staff. "This is probably the first real seasonal hit when it comes to basics when football and netball seasons are firing up." Mr Wilson said the most difficult aspect was the fact he was unable to send customers elsewhere or order stock from other stores as it's an industry-wide scarcity. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're definitely turning away plenty and those sections in the shop are looking pretty miserable," he said. "Normally you'd be stocked to the hilt with different styles, but it's pretty light-on. "ASICS is probably the most popular when it comes to footy boots and they were able to release a certain style going back two weeks, but it's been totally cleaned out and there's no back-up stock. "It's hard for the customer as well because if a child's boots are too small or an adult has blown out their boots and they need something, there's nothing physically there for them to get." "There's going to be massive shortage for those sorts of things this entire season and unfortunately there's nothing we can do about it." Ted Miller, of SportFirst at Lavington Square, has run the store for almost 45 years and never experienced anything quite like the shortage he's faced with. "I haven't had any ASICS or Nike boots and Nike have cancelled half of what I've ordered," he said. "We were notified before Christmas but it has gone to March and April. We've got a couple of models due in June but that's getting too late. "It's mainly senior footwear, juniors are alright at the moment. All of our junior boots have come through except for ASICS and Nike. "Otherwise we've only got what was leftover from last year which is limited sizes. "Everyone is looking for them and I shudder when they come in for boots. "Most have been taking another brand if we've got the size because they need boots, but the size is the issue everywhere. "It's the wrong time of the year for it. People get a bit antsy about it, but it's not our fault." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

