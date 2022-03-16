sport, local-sport, david oprey, teetotal, wagga

Exciting three-year-old Teetotal is a raging favourite to make it back-to-back wins at Wagga on Thursday. The David O'Prey-trained gelding is a $1.70-chance in pre-post markets to take out the $24,000 Class One Handicap, (1000m). Teetotal is coming off a dominant last-start Albury win in maiden grade when he led all-the-way with jockey Simon Miller aboard. The Kym Davison-trained Daly Heads finished runner-up and has since scored a soft win at Corowa last Saturday to add further merit to the form. O'Prey said he was highly-anticipating Teetotal racing at Wagga with Miller once again the pilot. "He has come through his last run really well," O'Prey said. "He could have gone one of two ways - he could have revved right up or relaxed and thankfully the horse looks to have relaxed. "Simon came over to Wodonga to gallop him on Saturday morning and told me 'the horse certainly hasn't gone backwards.' "So now we will see if he can take that next step. "I know Kym (Davison) has an opinion of his horse, so seeing it win at Corowa on the weekend only fuels my confidence." ALSO IN SPORT Teetotal has drawn ideally in barrier four to once again shoot for an all-the-way win. "The horse makes his own luck and likes to settle on the pace," he said. "You would think there would be improvement in him so he should be better again compared to last-start. "I look forward to seeing how much he has improved. "I don't think he necessarily has to lead to win the race. "I wouldn't mind seeing him park outside the leader as long as he relaxes and he brings his best racing manners." Meanwhile, O'Prey will join forces with leading hoop Craig Williams who has the ride on This Skilled Cat in the $250,000 Country Mile Series Final, (1600m) at Flemington on Saturday. This Skilled Cat qualified for the lucrative final after running second at Bendigo last week. The horse is raced predominantly by local owners who get the shot at a lucrative payday. O'Prey said it had been a long range plan to qualify for the final. "It's satisfying that we are in the final and Craig's (Williams) manager chased the ride which was good," he said. "We have drawn a sticky gate and we will jump from 11 but there looks to be a lot of pace in the race with the Nathan Dunn-trained Vasmee likely to set a hot tempo up front. "Hopefully that will string the field out a bit and suit a horse like 'The Cat' who likes to settle back before unleashing late. "It's a big thrill for the owners having a horse going around in a race worth $250,000."

