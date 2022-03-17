community, Wodonga Council, Wodonga Seniors Celebration 2022, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre

More than 70 events have been packed into one week as a way to honour the contribution of the Border's older citizens. Wodonga Seniors Celebration 2022 begins on Sunday, March 20, and continues until March 27, offering workshops, tours, health and wellbeing sessions, movies, music, dancing and more. Hosted by Wodonga Council and part of Victorian Seniors Festival, the program includes a range of free and ticketed events, some requiring bookings and others where people can just turn up. "There's certainly something for everyone," Wodonga manager for cultural services and tourism Kim Strang said. "It's really important more than ever that we have the community connecting again. "It's been a long time since we've had a seniors festival so we're really excited to be offering this to our community this March. "It's our way of thanking them for everything they do." IN OTHER NEWS: Among the activities are a mystery movie morning, guided walks, bingo, singalong and the chance to try croquet, carpet bowls, pilates, gardening and dancing. People can experience the army museum at Bandiana, Wodonga's history and cemetery, the Bonegilla Migrant Experience or take a look behind the scenes at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery. Workshops will explore music appreciation, silk scarf marbling and alcohol ink painting. A highlight is the free concert and morning tea at The Cube Wodonga on Wednesday, featuring Aaron Schembri Band with Rosie Conforto. "All events have been designed in a COVID-safe environment, so there's a COVID plan that goes with every single event to make people feel comfortable," Mrs Strang said. The program includes icons indicating each session's accessibility, for example wheelchair access or hearing loop, and transport assistance is available through Community Accessibility with 48 hours advance booking. Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said the celebration aimed to be entertaining and informative. "The range of activities reflects the diversity in our senior population, providing opportunities for them to continue to learn and grow - and perhaps most of all, have some fun," he said. More program details can be found on the Wodonga Council website.

