Nose and collarbone broken in assault at Bright caravan park

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating a weekend assault that left a man with a broken nose and collarbone. Emergency services were called to the NRMA Bright Holiday Park on Cherry Lane about 2.15am on Sunday morning. It's believed a noise complaint dispute became heated and led to the assault. IN OTHER NEWS Investigators have spoken to those at the scene but are keen for further witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can call (03) 5755 1444 or 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/7acbb0e0-f8e4-412c-a124-f0bc338c3ef7.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg