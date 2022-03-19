news, local-news,

Albury Wodonga Health has had a shortage of operating theatres and hospital beds for five years, and it has now reached a critical level. We as doctors are not able to provide timely treatments or safe treatments to the people of the region. Some of our highly qualified specialists are leaving the region. We are not able to recruit doctors to the region. Patients are having to access treatment in Wagga, Wangaratta, Melbourne and Sydney because we can't provide services here. Millions of dollars have been spent on consultants for a masterplan for health services for our region and the Victorian government will not release the document to the doctors, the federal government or the people. There is no chance of our region receiving funding for a new hospital while it requires cooperation between the Victorian and NSW state governments. The federal government must intervene and provide funding for a new hospital for the region of Albury and Wodonga. If the federal government does not show leadership in this issue, then I and many other doctors will organise a coordinated campaign to encourage people to vote for the political party that is going to do the right thing by our region. The federal government has told me that there is no precedent for the federal government to fund the building of a hospital. If the government is not prepared to set a precedent, then it is not fit to govern. MORE COMMENT There's lots we can do in Albury-Wodonga to take control of our transport costs. Yet Saturday's editorial "Getting by on the smell of that old, oily rag" suggests we're destined to remain at the mercy of volatile oil prices for another decade. Clean transport technologies available now offer a clear path to cheap, reliable, zero carbon transport. Electric vehicles charging at homes and businesses with batteries connected to rooftop solar panels or via community renewable energy projects with grid backup when needed is within our grasp. If we demand it, our leaders in council and business will have the mandate to find innovative ways to collaborate to make it happen. Global vehicle manufacturers will take notice. Being self-sufficient in clean transport energy is a choice. It's up to us. You can submit a letter to the editor via the comments section of our website, the form below or by email to letters@bordermail.com.au.

