Sarah Mellington first stepped on court as a Bandit when she was 20 after relocating to the border from Benalla. Now 30, Mellington is set to make her return after almost five years away from the club. After playing in a mixed competition with Lauren Jackson and Bandits' coach Matt Paps last year, her passion for the game seems to have been reignited. "I hadn't touched a ball in about five years, but I thought maybe I've still got the drive and still want to do this," Mellington said. "I thought I would give it a go because the environment is so good at mixed. "Then Lauren ended up coming on board with the Bandits, so that was a bit of a two-for-one. "It all just kind of lined up and I thought I'd give it a go." Mellington has spent the last few years playing Ovens and Murray netball, first with Wodonga Raiders and most recently with Albury Tigers. Now moving into the NBL1, she admitted her training regime has changed as she gears up for her return. "It definitely took a few weeks there to find my feet, and I'm probably still finding them," she said. "It's been pretty easy with Paps, he gives a lot of good direction and structure which really helps. "Obviously Lauren has been a huge help as well, she's very encouraging and gives a lot of great direction." With a lot of young talent within the club this season, Mellington said age is often a talking point. ALSO IN SPORT: "Lauren and I are the oldest in the team," she said. "We often have a few laughs at training and sometimes I'm practicing on players that are literally half my age." With the Bandits heading East this season, it opens up the door for Mellington to face opponents she's never come across before. "All of my state basketball was through Victoria, so I haven't really had much exposure to NSW basketball," she said. "It's pretty exciting to play some new teams and see some different players. "Obviously the travel is a lot further and it's a bigger commitment than what it has usually been in the South competition, with games now played in Canberra, Sydney or further. "I think everyone who's in the team this year has really taken on that commitment and understands that there's a lot required for success." Mellington hopes to see some big crowds and plenty of local support for the women's team this season. The Bandits have also welcomed back Japanese point guard Ai Yamada, who missed her debut season at the club back in 2020 due to the cancellation of the NBL1 South competition.

