news, education,

Thousands of school students across Albury-Wodonga will take the national literacy and numeracy test, NAPLAN, earlier to give teachers more time to help pupils build on their strengths and address their weaknesses. The tests, which were traditionally held during the second week of May, will be moved to mid-March starting in 2023. Next year, NAPLAN will be held from March 15 to 27. Federal and state education ministers on March 16 also agreed to introduce new annual assessments for year 6 and year 10 students. The new opt-in tests will gradually be rolled out between 2024 and 2026 in science, civics and citizenship, and digital literacy. These tests will also be benchmarked against national standards. Albury Public School P&C president Amanda Giblin said she hoped teachers would have enough time to help prepare the students as they had in previous years. "Last year, Albury Public went nuts, got really good results," she said. "My son came home last year saying, 'We're getting ready for NAPLAN'. "So the teachers definitely were doing things like helping to break down the numeracy questions and teaching the kids how to answer them. "So hopefully they've got enough time if they bring it forward." The Scots School Albury principal Mark Geraets said moving NAPLAN forward would not make a big difference for results in the long term. "In the interim, it is going to put more pressure on the kids and that first term, which is a significant term," he said. "It's also where many of our schools will go on camps. "There's going to need to be some restructuring around that, which will cause a few difficulties." IN OTHER NEWS: COVID cases could double, Japanese encephalitis still of concern Albury behind in wage stakes as Wodonga councillors get pay rise Boost for disability program flagged by Bill Shorten NAPLAN results will be available to education authorities earlier in the year to inform schools on areas where students can improve for the following year. The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority said it would work with test administrators to support schools and students to transition to the new time. "Education authorities, including test administration authorities, ACARA and school systems, will provide transition support and information to schools to ensure the change of timing of NAPLAN is as easy as possible for schools, teachers and students, recognising that term one is a busy time of year for schools," an ACARA spokeswoman said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/ba0ad17a-ded3-4b65-ace4-20e726215bb0.JPG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg