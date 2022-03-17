news, local-news,

A call for Border families and redheads with mullets has been issued by the founder of the festival dedicated to the hairstyle. Mulletfest will take place at Soden's Hotel in Albury on Saturday, but event organiser Laura Johnson was surprised to learn not one family or red-headed mullet enthusiast had entered. "My husband, myself and three of my four children have mullets, so we want to do a bit of a call to arms," Ms Johnson said. "We've been inundated with messages asking what time it starts and so they don't miss it, but people aren't keen to take the stage. "People are scared of the stigma that comes with mullets, which is fine, but we've ran five of these events and never had any issues. There's never been any aggression or violence, it is literally a place where you come together and say 'nice haircut'." Mulletfest started at Kurri Kurri, NSW, in 2018 to raise money for the Mark Hughes Foundation for Brain Cancer Research and became a global hit with entries attracted from overseas in 2020. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Johnson revealed Sodens will be the first pub to host the event outside Kurri Kurri. "We want people to come and support the pub. Pubs did it so tough the last two years, so we're hoping to help on that front," she said. "Lisa (Byatt), the licensee, put in an exceptional application. They were a very willing venue and super excited about what we do." Comedian Chris Franklin, famous for his 2000 bogan parody Bloke, has been appointed to the judging panel after he agreed he would stay on after his show at Sodens on Friday night. The main event takes place on Saturday from 12pm with judging for juniors (0-3, 4-7, 8-13, 14-17), while adults will have their chance to shine from 5pm with champions in vintage, ranga, extreme, grubby, everyday and rookie categories to be decided. Winners from each of the groups will compete in the Mulletfest grand final on December 3 at Kurri Kurri. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

