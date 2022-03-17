Wodonga businessman fights burglar after brazen theft of jewellery

news, court-and-crime,

A business owner has fought back against a bumbling thief who fled his business with tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of jewellery. The burglar entered Wodonga Jewellers on High Street about 1.45pm on Tuesday. A staff member took a tray of gold chains to show to the man, who snatched them out of her hand and fled to a waiting vehicle. The man was only in the store for about 30 seconds and other customers were inside. Owner David McWalters ran after the tattooed man and exchanged punches with him as he tried to get inside a waiting green Holden Commodore with others inside. A bystander assisted, but the man fled after dropping most of the gold chains. The vehicle drove off on High Street. "I didn't really have time to think about it," Mr McWalters said. "It all happened so fast. "I don't know what he was thinking. "I'm hoping he's not a career criminal, because if he is he needs to look for another career." The owner said the man looked like he had been dressed by his mum, with little denim shorts, a white shirt, little runners and a green cap. "He'd fit in in preschool," Mr McWalters said. "He'd fit right in. "He was pretty gutless. "If he didn't got to the wrong car door, which was locked, he would have gotten away with it. "It was really klutzy." The store has multiple internal and external video cameras. IN OTHER NEWS: Footage released by police shows the man enter the building and run out, carrying the tray, about 30 seconds later. Police have spoken to several witnesses but are seeking information about the offender. Mr McWalters believes the man probably wasn't local, given the vehicle travelled down the busiest part of High Street when most locals would know to turn into Stanley Street. He said he had upgraded security at the business, including the additional use of security guards. Wodonga general duties police are investigating the matter. "If anyone recognises the man or knows anything about it, or if they've tried to be sold jewellery, it would be great if they could let police know," Mr McWalters said. Call (02) 6049 2600. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

