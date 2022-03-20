news, local-news, Rural, Agriculture Victoria, La Nina, Albury-Wodonga, North East Victoria

Soil moisture caused by the damp summer is adding to the challenges facing North East farmers as they try to plan for the autumn break. Agriculture Victoria seasonal risk agronomist Dale Grey said wet paddocks could be "a worrying thing at this time of year". "There's a number of soil moisture probes logging in north east Victoria and once you get east of the Ovens River, they're quite damp," he said. "West of the Ovens River it's a bit mixed but a lot of profiles are at least half full, which is still problematic if we get anything like a normal winter." Albury-Wodonga received 306 millimetres of rain in January, most of its summer total of 359.4mm, while the Indigo region was hit with 132mm on January 30. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Grey said farmers would need to weigh up when to plant crops and possibly bring that forward in case of further rain. "If the crop is in the ground and growing, that's better than not being able to sow it at all if in fact it gets incredibly wet," he said. "I'd be looking towards planting some longer season varieties, something with winter habits, something that can get planted earlier without having the risk of frost or heat damage at the other end of the season." Ray White Rural Albury director James Brown said the summer rain had brought far more advantages than otherwise for farmers. "Coming into an autumn with cover on the ground and grass in the paddocks, it's certainly a head start from a more traditional dry summer," he said. "The moisture profile in the ground's enormous for the cropping enterprises, anyone looking to get in and sow crops now or early fodder crops. "Everybody I speak to has been positive about the season that we've had. "Looking at the rain we've had in March and what's on the horizon, they're all very positive." MORE RURAL Mr Grey said the two climate drivers over summer had been La Nina and a positive southern annular mode - the non-seasonal north-south movement of strong westerly winds. "To have an active summer La NIna is not necessarily common, there's a lot of La Ninas over summer that do nothing for north east Victoria," he said. "The fact that the La Nina at the moment is still in fact active is really quite unusual. "It's been raining all summer, it wouldn't be surprising if it kept raining." Agriculture Victoria's grains seasonal risk team has developed an online learning tool, the autumn predictability barrier eLearn, to give farmers more details about how the skill of a model is calculated, why the models struggle in autumn, some example years, and some tips for what they could be considering during autumn.

