Albury trainer-driver Ron Calleja has vowed to return to the sulky despite suffering serious injuries in a shocking three-horse fall at Albury Paceway on Tuesday night. The 68-year-old was knocked unconscious and suffered five broken ribs and a fractured heel in the incident. The veteran reinsman faces a lengthy stint in Albury Base Hospital to recover. Wagga trainer-driver Trevor Sutherland was also taken to hospital where scans revealed a fractured cheekbone. Tragically, Mr Calleja's mare Illawong Argyle was killed instantly in the fall. "I'm in terrible shape at the minute," Mr Calleja said. "The pain is almost unbearable and I'll be in hospital for quite a while I'd imagine. "It was a spectacular fall by all accounts. "But I haven't watched a replay of it yet. "The last fall I had was many, many moons ago but it was nowhere near as bad. "I'll recover but the worst part of the fall was that my mare passed away, which breaks my heart whenever I think about it." Mr Calleja said he has no recollection of the incident. "The last thing I remember is yelling 'look out' to another driver because I could see what was going to unfold," he said. "From what I've been told, the fall is among one of the worst there has been in the industry. "But I'll definitely drive again and it hasn't dulled my passion for the sport one iota. "In my eyes, it's the best sport in the world. "Especially with the people in the industry. "Everyone has been wonderful, the Albury committee and the support from everyone since the fall has been unbelievable. "We are lucky to have a new committee and it's a good team down there. "The club put an update on Facebook on Wednesday about my condition and the comments and feedback has been wonderful which I appreciate." Mr Calleja trains nine horses from his stables at the Albury Showgrounds. "It's a terrific atmosphere down there to train horses," he said. "I've been in the trotting game since I was 17 and hopefully I will be back training and driving again sooner rather than later."

