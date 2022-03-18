news, local-news,

A free skin cancer check to be offered on both sides of the Border from Friday has been booked out. Wodonga and Lavington Lions clubs will receive a visit from a mobile skin check awareness unit provided by Lions V Districts Cancer Foundation. Skin checks will take place at Bunnings Warehouse in Wodonga on Friday and Saturday and the Border Security Services car park next to the Five Ways in Lavington on Sunday. The van will be operated by trained dermascopists to provide a free skin screening service to Border residents and provide information about self-checking techniques. An ABCDE (asymmetry, border, colour, diameter, evolving) melanoma detection guide has been devised to help determine potential skin cancers. Following the skin check, visitors will be issued with a referral to their GP if there are any suspect spots or lesions. The unit is not a medical clinic, so diagnosis or treatment requirements are not discussed. IN OTHER NEWS: It has three fully-equipped screening rooms and offers disabled access, with the maximum 51 appointments booked for each of the three days. "Four out of five people with skin cancer are men, so we've got a lot of wives coming who are bringing their husbands along," Lavington Lions Club secretary Susie Harrington said. "It all costs money and when things are tight people don't think about skin checks, so that was why they decided to put this free service out." Wodonga Lions Club secretary Paul Shortis said the demand for the van had been high across the district, but the biggest challenge was having dermascopists available to provide the service. Mr Shortis revealed a recent visit to Rochester by a Lions' skin check awareness unit resulted in more than 50 per cent of people being referred to a GP.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/2e677dca-46d0-4b4a-8786-0ae9dd5b1166.jpg/r0_267_5250_3233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg