community, Blak & Bright, Write Around The Murray, Albury Library Museum, Albury-Wodonga, First Nations Literary Festival

The diversity of First Nations stories will be celebrated in Albury on Saturday, March 19, as a Melbourne festival is opened up to a Border audience. Sessions from Blak & Bright will be livestreamed free at Albury Library Museum in events hosted by Wiradjuri artist and storyteller Ruth Davys and Write Around the Murray. Blak & Bright is a four-day First Nations literary festival based in Naarm (Melbourne) that began in 2016. Saturday's topics include the importance of First Nations voices in the media, women with extraordinary lives, young writers, poetry and monologues. Mrs Davys looked forward to talking with the Albury listeners in between the livestreamed panels. "What are their thoughts around that, did it provoke any thoughts for them, do they have any questions and just having general conversation and yarn," she said. "I think it's a new thing for a lot of people, I think it's something that they're going, 'Oh, that sounds interesting, I think I'll turn up and see what it's about'. "And from that, I'm hoping that we'll gain interest in further involvement in the Write Around The Murray Festival at the local level." IN OTHER NEWS: WAM festival director Ann-maree Ellis welcomed the chance to introduce people to Blak & Bright. "It's a forum where en masse it's a celebration of First Nations stories and storytelling, commentary," she said. "To be able to access an event like this that they might not necessarily be able to travel to Melbourne for or even know about. "I'm pretty excited that this looks like an ongoing partnership that we'll develop with Blak & Bright, we're looking to collaborate on an event that's part of the Write Around The Murray festival." After two years altered by COVID restrictions, preparations for this year's WAM festival in September continue. Ms Ellis said the goal remained for the 2022 sessions to be "predominantly live, we're still working that out and working out what's possible". "What we'll definitely be doing is recording all the sessions and making them available for replay later," she added. As an advocate, artist and story teller, Mrs Davys teaches the Wiradjuri language through her business Giilangyaldhaanygalang, launched with Pettina Love in 2017. "But we're also looking at how we can contribute positively and build relationships outside of the Aboriginal community," she said. "You have to be exposed to things to know that they're out there, to know that you want to be involved and I think (Blak & Bright) is one of those opportunities for exposure. "I'm excited to take part in it and just see where it actually goes to, what we can build on from there. "Coming out of COVID, what better way, let's get back together and do these great things." To read the livestream Blak & Bright program, visit writearoundthemurray.org.au/program/blakand-bright Bookings to the Albury sessions are preferred but drop-in is possible if space permits within COVID-safe limits. The opening night of Blak & Bright on Friday, March 18, will also be livestreamed free, with tickets available at blakandbright.com.au/event/blak-bright-festival-opening-event/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/3c442749-847a-412f-8f8b-09148a2d78a0.jpg/r0_140_4417_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg