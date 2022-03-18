comment, opinion,

The declaration of a code yellow for Albury Wodonga Health is a sad indication of the unsustainable and unrelenting pressure that has piled on our valued health service. For two years of this pandemic, none have worked harder or had to show more resilience than the people who deliver health care to our region. But the ask is too much. Our hospitals are not fit for purpose, and haven't been for some time. It is simply not sustainable and it is unfair to expect health workers to just keep soldiering on. IN OTHER NEWS The declaration of an "internal emergency" came after patients were left waiting in ambulances for treatment. Emergency departments were inundated with those unwell from the Victorian long weekend. The code yellow called on Tuesday is expected to be in place for another 48 hours. Albury Wodonga Health chief operating officer Emma Poland said an average of more than 200 patients were visiting emergency departments at both hospitals with 227 on Monday. That compares to 160-170 per day in COVID periods. She said the current plight facing Albury Wodonga Health showed how more than just a new casualty ward at the East Albury hospital was needed. With a new emergency department due to open in the middle of 2023, you'd have to be an optimist to think we are playing anything other than catch up here trying to put Band-Aids on serious wounds. As Albury and Wodonga councils launch an initiative to attract more people to the Border, we must demand better for our region and our health service. RELATED CONTENT Campaign launched for new Border hospital: It's time we got a better deal for our health service Helen Haines, Josh Frydenberg on a potential new Albury-Wodonga hospital If we want to grow, and if we want to encourage people out of the cities and into our regions, we need the infrastructure to support that. And we need and deserve a world-class health facility that can attract and retain the best practitioners. We need a new hospital and we need all levels of government to play their part in making it happen. Keep the usual political point-scoring out of it, because it matters not what side of politics you favour. It is not a matter for dispute that when it comes to our fair share with health funding, for too long the people of the Border have been left behind. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

