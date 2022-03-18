news, local-news,

Wodonga deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer will earn almost double the amount of his Albury counterpart Steve Bowen after the announcement of major increases in Victorian councillor allowances. Deputy mayors were the big winners of a Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal review, with a new pay bracket to separate them from a councillor's base rate. Cr Simpfendorfer will earn $48,235, compared to Cr Bowen's $24,320 as deputies in NSW remain on the same rate as councillors. The mayoral allowance has also swung back in Wodonga's favour with Kev Poulton to be paid $96,470 in comparison to his radio co-host, Albury mayor Kylie King, on $84,400. The pay packet of the Albury mayor exceeded Wodonga for the first time in recent memory in May last year when an increase for Kevin Mack to $84,400, edged Cr Poulton's previous wage of $81,204, excluding superannuation. Both Cr Poulton and Cr King continue to combine their 2AY breakfast radio program commitments with their mayoral workloads. "The sad part of societal change is for people to pick priorities over themselves or their children and families, there has to be something in it," Cr Poulton said. Albury councillor David Thurley said there was the possibility a mayor in NSW could share a portion of their allowance with the deputy if they had temporarily stepped down from the role. "If the mayor goes on leave, they can give the allowance to the deputy," he said. "In fact when I was deputy to Henk Van de Ven, he went away for a month and he gave me one twelfth of his additional allowance." IN OTHER NEWS: Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees, who is in the same bracket as Cr Poulton, said the pay increases were justifiable for the future to attract the best people to councils. "You need to have better packages rather than part-time politicians wanting to do a job," he said. "The deputy mayor is the biggest increase, but I look at the work my deputy (Harry Bussell) does and I know now with this pay increase he will do even more. "He was doing well above his pay rate before and I know he'll feel he owes the community even more." Moira Shire mayor Libro Mustica said the allowance increase will be factored into the council's 2022/23 draft budget. "At the March 2021 meeting, council resolved to commence a consultation process on a proposal to retain annual allowances for the mayor and councillors at the maximum limit set for a category two council," he said. "This financial year, while the cost to council is much lower than some other local government areas, there will still be an increase cost in the region of just over $43,000."

