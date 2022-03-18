Accused rapist pleads not guilty to alleged 2013 offence in North East

news, court-and-crime,

A man charged with the alleged rape of a woman in the North East has been ordered to stand trial. Adrian James Boucher faced a committal hearing in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday following the alleged incident on the night of November 20, 2013. The court heard Boucher had been staying with the alleged victim at a home in a small town near Wangaratta and Wodonga on the night of the incident. The woman gave evidence in closed court before Magistrate Peter Dunn. Details of the alleged rape were not heard in open court. Multiple family members were called to give evidence in the committal, which ran for several hours. One family member who gave a statement in 2014 gave brief evidence. "It's not something you want to remember, but I do remember it quite vividly," he told the court. The court heard Boucher had allegedly been sleeping on couch cushions next to the victim on the night. IN OTHER NEWS: Boucher was interviewed by Wangaratta sex offence detectives in August 2014. The court heard there was no evidence outstanding in the matter. Boucher was ordered to stand trial by Mr Dunn and was asked how he wanted to plead. "Not guilty your honour," he said. Boucher had been in custody after being extradited to Victoria but was released on bail. The court heard he would live at Piallaway and report to the Tamworth Police station. The case will return to the Wodonga County Court on April 13 for mention.

