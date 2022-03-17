sport, local-sport,

Anthony Hartshorn admits revenge will be sweet if North Albury can knock out Lavington in Saturday's grand final rematch. The provincial foes go head-to-head in the preliminary final at Bunton Park, with last season's decider still fresh in the memory. North Albury had finished top of the ladder but, inspired by Nathan Brown's explosive 82 at Alexandra Park, the Panthers delivered when it mattered most. "It certainly stung a lot of the guys," Hartshorn said. "I think that's why we kept that core group together because we let one slip there. "We should have definitely won that. "We've played some tough battles with Lavi over the last few years but, no disrespect to them, I felt like we were the best side all year. "Nath Brown just had a day out and really took it away from us. We had a bad half-hour with the ball and he hit some of the biggest sixes I've ever seen. He put one in the hockey field off poor old Ryan (Addison). "They're a quality side with some quality players. "Whenever you get to a prelim, you always want to get to that grand final, so I'm not sure if there's any extra motivation. "But it might be a bit sweeter if we know we've knocked Lavi off to get there." The sides have only met once this season, a T20 in round eight, with the Hoppers marching to an eight-wicket victory after keeping Lavington to 8/120. That was one of 14 games North Albury has won this season, not including their successful T20 finals campaign, and they're certainly not short of confidence having led the pack all year. "We've all played a lot of cricket and we've all played a lot of finals," Hartshorn said. "We've been very successful over the last four or five seasons, winning premierships and a T20 premiership for whatever that's worth. "We take a lot of confidence out of knowing that even if we do get ourselves in a bit of trouble, there are other guys who will step up and do the job. "The Albury game this year, we were playing the second-best side and were 6-89 but ended up scratching our way to 210 and won in the last over of the day. "We're very confident that we'll be able to get the job done regardless of the situation we find ourselves in." The Hoppers have unquestionably felt the benefit of Matt Condon's expertise since his appointment as coach last winter. "He's certainly brought a lot more professionalism to the way we train and a lot more one-on-one coaching, which has helped a lot of guys with their confidence," Hartshorn said. ALSO IN SPORT "Structurally, our batting line-up can change from week to week and we can slot guys in from time to time. "Benny Paddle, at times, has come in and opened and Dave (Farrell), Tim (Hartshorn) and Ash (Borella) have all opened up as well. "'Condo' plays the situation well. In years gone by, it was like 'that's your XI, that's your batting line-up' but there's more flexibility now." Hartshorn hasn't been immune to that fluidity, batting predominantly down at six or seven this season having opened for much of 2020/21. "I've just enjoyed being part of the group," he said. "It's a fun group to be around, with my brother (Tim) and 'Simmo' (Brendan Simmons) and I've got along really well with 'Fully' (Ben Fulford) as another keeper. "Some people thought that because he's taken my role, we might not get along, but we actually get along like a house on fire. "Obviously winning is fun so it's a lot easier to swallow the change when you're winning. "I feel like I've contributed down the order a couple of times this year when needed, made some important runs at different times, so it's been a good year." Hartshorn has made 243 runs, with a high score of 64 against Albury, who entertain Wodonga in the other preliminary final on Saturday. His competitive spirit remains as strong as ever but at 36, he knows this innings won't go on forever. "If we win the grand final, that might be it for a few of us older guys," Hartshorn said. "Guys like Tim and 'Simmo' are getting close to that 40 mark and it might be the end of their road, who knows? "Tim and I have won 11 premierships together so it would be nice to add a 12th to it and then move on." PRELIMINARY FINALS Saturday, 11:30am North Albury v Lavington (Bunton Park) Albury v Wodonga (Billson Park)

