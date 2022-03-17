sport, local-sport,

The Albury-Wodonga Bandits will have its first opportunity to see new recruits in action alongside their teammates this weekend. The border NBL1 East men's and women's sides will take on the South competition's Keilor in a practice match at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night. "It's going to be good to see our boys have their first real hit-out as a solid unit," men's coach Haydn Kirkwood said. "It can be pretty difficult to get pre-season games. ALSO IN SPORT: "Usually we either have to travel down to Melbourne or up to Sydney, so the fact that they want to come up to us is great." In a switch up, the men's game will get under way at 6pm and will then be followed by the women's teams at 8pm. The NBL1 East season commences on April 2 for the men, as they travel to take on the Bankstown Bruins, while the women's campaign kicks off the following weekend for a home game against Illawarra. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/8bd26e27-4a7d-4d88-bd62-d75ca847d434.jpg/r0_193_4869_2944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg