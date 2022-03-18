news, court-and-crime,

A man has been told to seek help for his issues after being jailed over a strangling. The Wodonga man received a seven-week prison term in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday following the violent attack on his partner on August 28 last year. Magistrate Peter Dunn noted the offender had allowed a "trifling" issue to get out of hand while he was drinking. The man had taken issue with his partner of seven years playing Billie Eilish songs on her phone. "That led to a situation where she's been pushed over and punched to the face, at least twice and approximately eight times to the chest," Mr Dunn said. "You've then grabbed her by the neck." The man squeezed the victim's neck for about 15 seconds before she broke free and fled their home. He has priors for violence against the same victim. IN OTHER NEWS: "The courts along with all right thinking people in the community condemn family violence in all its shapes and forms," Mr Dunn said. "The superior courts have said general deterrence should weigh heavily. "Unless you change something, it remains the same sir and you will continue to find yourself in situations where you never know what's going to happen." Mr Dunn imposed the 42-day jail term, which will be followed by 80 hours of community work once he is released. But the magistrate said instead of unpaid work, like cleaning weeds from a cemetery in winter, he had the option to receive 80 hours of counselling and treatment to benefit himself. The man is banned from contacting the woman as part of a court order. Custody officers led the man from court to the Wodonga police cells to begin his stint behind bars.

