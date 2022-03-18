community, young couple lose everything to fire, gofund me page set up to help, myrtleford fire

A fundraiser has been set up for a Myrtleford couple who have lost everything after a fire tore through their house earlier this week. Matteo Bonacci was working on his property when he saw the flames out of nowhere. "There was thick black smoke everywhere," he said. "It's not often you think an electrical fire will start when you put your tools in what you think is a safe place." "In a heartbeat, everything can disappear, we had our whole life in that house, and now it's gone," he said. Tia Stone, Matteo's fiancé, was horse riding at the time of the blaze when she received the alarming call. "I rushed home. I was terrified for Matteo's life; I could see the smoke coming down the hill, and all that was on my mind was him," she said. The couple, who have lived in the house for nearly two years, also lost their cat in the fire. "We're devastated," Ms Stone said. "Absolutely heartbroken." IN OTHER NEWS: Since the fire, the couple have been staying with their parents while they clean up the remains of the property. "We found Tia's grandmother's necklace of all things, that was all that was left that didn't burn," Mr Bonacci said. A family member started a GoFundMe page, so far raising more than $3000. "I don't ask anything from anyone; there is always people worse off than us, but the support is unreal; it's overwhelming," Mr Bonacci said. The pair are due to get married in May. "We want to get married, build a house, have a family, and it feels like our goal is out of sight now, but we have each other and our two dogs," he said. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/465d0645-6319-4f00-b0e6-9be4cd8397a0.jpg/r0_244_4454_2761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg