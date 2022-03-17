sport, local-sport, rob wellington, smiler marshall, wagga

Trainer Rob Wellington's decision to have Smiler Marshall on the quick back-up proved a masterstroke after winning on protest at Wagga on Thursday. The five-year-old gelding resumed from a three month spell at Corowa on Saturday when making good late ground to run fourth. Wellington only decided on Tuesday morning to accept for the $24,000 Class One, (1000m) despite only having five days between runs. The David O'Prey-trained Teetotal was backed as unbeatable on raceday after being crunched from $1.70 into $1.33. In a drama charged race, Smiler Marshall and jockey Jason Lyon copped a check after Teetotal shifted out abruptly at the 200m mark when leading. Despite the interference, the Wellington-trained gelding recovered to surge again late to go down by a neck. Lyon was quick to lodge a protest after the race. After deliberating, stewards deemed the interference was sufficient enough to uphold the protest in favour of Smiler Marshall. Wellington's son and racing manager, Jesse, said he was confident the stable would be awarded the race on protest. "As soon as they passed the post I was confident we would win the race in the stewards room," Wellington said. "You are always hesitant about your chances when you are taking on a $1.33-favourite. "But in saying that, we went into the race with no pressure. "I can imagine Dave (O'Prey) had a lot of pressure on him when you are expected to dominate the race. "But once they went the post, you definitely wanted to be on Smiler Marshall in the stewards room. "It was a bit of a no brainer really that he was going to win it in the stewards room. "To the horse's credit he recovered from the interference and was taking ground off Teetotal on the line. "In my opinion if there wasn't any interference, Smiler Marshall wins the race by a couple of lengths." ALSO IN SPORT Smiler Marshall only arrived at Wellington's stables late last year after being previously trained by Simon Wilde. The horse is owned and raced by the Wellington family which made the victory even sweeter. Adding further merit to the win, the race was run in a slick 57.65 with the last 600m in 33.63. Wellington said he was highly-anticipating what Smiler Marshall could achieve this campaign. "We purchased the horse online and we were only going to give him one start last preparation but he ended up having three," Wellington said. "He had already a long preparation so we knew once he had a spell he would come back a different horse." Wellington said Smiler Marshall would now target a race of next week's Albury carnival. The stable has a small team of four horses. They recently purchased First Platoon who is a three-year-old gelding by Sebring. First Platoon originally sold for more than $600,000 at the 2020 Gold Coast Magic Millions sale. Wellington purchased the gelding for $27,500 and anyone interested in buying a share should contact the stable. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/5161cc20-8fba-4d45-b752-d743b30afaaf.jpg/r31_0_2150_1197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg