Former federal Labor leader Bill Shorten spoke to Benalla residents wanting to retain a Centrelink office on Thursday at the start of his two-day North East tour. The opposition spokesman on the National Disability insurance Scheme and government services visited Benalla, Wangaratta and Beechworth to support Labor's Indi candidate Nadia David. Ms David said a petition against the closure of the Benalla office had attracted more than 1300 signatures. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Shorten posted about his Benalla visit on social media. "The Morrison government has quietly closed 28 Centrelink shopfronts around Australia," he said. On Friday Mr Shorten will be in Wodonga, starting his day with coffee at Junction Square to meet members of the public. "It's often really hard to get access to politicians at Bill's level and I wanted to make sure people could come and say g'day and talk about their experiences with the NDIS and government services in the area," Ms David said.

