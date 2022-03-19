Minimums hit a high and may herald more rain to come | Weather Watch

community,

In the past few days very isolated thunderstorms have occurred in the Riverina and Western Victoria. Last Saturday night and early Sunday morning 48mms was recorded at Hay, the town's heaviest March rainfall since 2012. The main feature of our weather since the beginning of this year has been the continued above normal minimum temperatures. Up to mid-March, the average minimum temperature in Wangaratta was 14.5 degrees which is two degrees above normal, the warmest since 1983 and before that 1978, 1974 and 1956. The autumns of 1956, 1974, 1978 and 1983 were all very wet in North East Victoria and the Riverina and again in late winter and during the spring season. In the City of Melbourne the average minimum temperature to mid-March this year stands at 16.7 and is level with the record January to March period of 1974 when the mean minimum was 16.7 degrees. With the current spell of very warm and humid weather and some thunderstorms likely to continue for another week, the 1974 record in Melbourne may be broken. Hobart has also had a long sequence of high minimum temperatures since the beginning of this year to date, and this matches similar events which happened in 1883, 1971, 1974, 1989, 2001, 2010 and 2016. All of these led to a wet year in Victoria and NSW . Perth's last summer was one of its hottest on record including the hottest February since 1985 and the driest start to any year also since 1985 with only 4mm to date. Heavy rain fell in Victoria in late March 1985, early April and at the end of May. August 1985 was very wet with 130mms in Wangaratta. Lord Howe Island has to date recorded its wettest January to March rainfall since 2012, and is facing its coolest January to March period also since 2012. The recent heavy flood rainfalls in south east Queensland and north east NSW have been regarded as a definite sign of climate change by some climate activists. I do not agree with that assumption. The February 1893 rains in these two regions were much heavier at many places affected by the recent floods. One place in February 1893 near the Sunshine Coast recorded 2999.1mm and during one four-day period 1963.4mms was recorded and in one day 907mms was recorded

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/1edffb8b-4db7-4051-972c-e883e9b72758.jpg/r2_0_3540_1999_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg