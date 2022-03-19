Claims target commercial piggeries | On the Wallaby

community,

Animal protection extremists are endeavouring to cobble together a scare tactic linking commercial piggeries with the spread of the Japanese encephalitis virus. It would be predictable that the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA, have ramped up spurious claims that it is all the fault of pigs. It is fair to say the pigs do not fly; however, most studies show that mosquitoes, that do fly, tend to inhabit around 200 square metres. Authorities in central and north Queensland use this aspect of mosquito biology to ensure that mosquito control is concentrated in areas up to 200 metres around any cases of dengue fever that is detected. This strategy greatly reduces the likelihood of additional local cases of disease occurring. Strong winds can carry mosquitoes long distances. However, to spread disease, they must be infected. Bursting the PETA bubble is the established fact that the Japanese virus had been detected in birds. Given the virus' preference for pigs, it is patently obvious that the greatest biosecurity risk in this situation is the burgeoning number of feral pigs. Of course, PETA is not saying it, but the real aim here is to cease the consumption of pork, along with lamb, beef and poultry. Concerning is that the media has published the ridiculous claims from PETA without seeking scientific and industry comment. Mates, the bitter and the sweet. The sweet is that Myrtleford stock agent Stephen Street, after 50 years in the job, will continue to assist his many loyal clients into the future. It would be hard to let go at a time when cattle prices have never been higher. To say Stephen has seen it all, the good times and the bad times, would be an understatement. I have been in his car previewing stock for annual sales and the trust and warmth he shared with farmers was very obvious. He was always endeavouring to get "top dollar" in the market of the day for his clients. I was also privy to telephone conversations and I vividly remember one where another agent informed him that a number of Angus bulls were being delivered to the Myrtleford saleyards that had been knocked down to Elders at a regional on property sale. Suffice to say, I cannot repeat exactly what was said, but it was along the lines that he did not want them. Of course, he placed them amongst his loyal clients who, at the time, were joining Herefords to Angus to produce even lines of "Black Baldies". The bitter is that the affable Michael Glasser, due to health issues, has left the selling rostrum. Over the years, I saw Mike develop into a damn good auctioneer where he was in great demand. Selling stud stock is not always easy. There is the expectation from the vendor that they have the best - the very best cattle and sheep - and anything less than top dollar was not acceptable. Some good days and some damn tough days came Mike's way. One day after a sale, having a few beers and a barbeque, some wag purloined Mike's company bag phone to allow an Irish lass at the sale to ring her father. All she got in was "Hello dad," as Mike reached the crime scene. I am proud to call them mates. It is annoying when birds decide to nest under verandahs and eaves, fouling the area with droppings. Well, help is on the way. No, dispatching is not the option but the contraceptive pill is. In Belgium, it has been decided the damage caused by wayward pigeons must come to an end in the capital Brussels. It has been estimated that the birds dump around 12kg of guano annually that fouls and erodes buildings. The R12 Pigeon Pill, mixed with corn, is claimed to be the answer. Could it be the answer for our increasing skippy population? But how you administer on the hop is beyond my paygrade.

