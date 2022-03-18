sport, local-sport,

Excitement levels are through the roof as Baranduda makes its first grand final appearance for 14 years. Rangers are up against Yackandandah in Saturday's District decider, hoping to cap a fine season with an historic premiership. Martyn Allwood's efforts with the ball have been a major factor in Baranduda's emergence and the 22-year-old can't wait for the opportunity to shine on the big stage. "We're all pumped, as excited as we've ever been," Allwood said. "Everyone's ready. "I was talking to most of the guys in the week and they haven't stopped thinking about cricket for the last few days. "I'm exactly the same. "The camaraderie we have is special. "Everyone knows what their role is and everyone backs each other to do their job. "Everyone has confidence in not only their own ability but their team-mates as well." Reigning premiers Yackandandah are playing in their fifth consecutive grand final but Allwood insists Baranduda won't be overwhelmed by the occasion. "I don't reckon there's anyone in the club that would back Yack over us," he said. "Everyone's willing and ready for the challenge. "It's going to be a really tough fight because they're such a quality opposition but every single person in this side believes we can do it. ALSO IN SPORT: "It would be amazing if we won. It's hard to put into words what it would mean. "I don't reckon there would be much sleep happening for a few days, honestly, and not just the guys in the side but a lot of people who have been around the club forever." Allwood's 20 wickets at 13.8 this season are a reflection of his growing confidence as an opening bowler. "Even coming into last season, I was probably one of the fringe A-grade players but when I came back into the side last year, I felt fitter and stronger than I had before," he said. "I got the opportunity to open the bowling last year, I took it with both hands and haven't looked back. "Having that role has really helped me and having all the guys around me, supporting me, has been great." Play starts at 1pm at Yackandandah Sports Park.

