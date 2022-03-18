sport, australian-rules-football, josh maher, dederang-mt beauty, damien jones

Josh Maher has shelved retirement plans to sign with a resurgent Dederang-Mt Beauty. Maher retired at the end of 2019 after booting seven goals and claiming best-on-ground honours in Thurgoona's grand final romp over Barnawartha. However, the Bombers have enticed the 36-year-old to prolong his career in the red and black. The Bombers were able to lure Maher through former Albury team-mate Elliott Powell. Maher is also close mates with Bombers coach Damien Jones and Michael Sims. Jones said landing Maher was an unexpected bonus on the eve of the season. "Josh has got a few good mates at the club and it's a massive bonus to sign him this late in the off-season," Jones said. "He boasts an enviable playing record after playing in a couple of flags at Albury as well as being part of Thurgoona's most recent flag. "Josh thrives on the big stage as highlighted by the 2019 grand final with Thurgoona when he booted seven goals and was best-on-ground." Jones said he didn't expect Maher to remain a star of the competition but his leadership and experience could prove invaluable for their young list. Maher is expected to play deep forward. He will help ease the workload on Nick Hynes who the Bombers heavily relied on last year to kick a winning score. "Personally I don't expect Josh to dominate and win matches off his own boot," he said. ALSO IN SPORT "Getting Josh was more about helping out with the developing players. "We have got a young list and his leadership will be one of his biggest assets. "Josh has coached before so he is also someone that I can ask for advice. "He will play mainly in attack which is good for us because I rate Nick Hynes and Cody Hewat as dangerous forwards and Josh will give us another dimension. "After having two years off Josh mightn't play every match but I think he will most weeks." Maher spent three season's at Murray Magpies including coach in 2017 after leaving Albury at the end of the 2015. The rugged midfielder starred in Albury's 2010 and 2011 premierships. He also made the All Australian Country side in 2012.

