THE Border and North East will offer a packed program of festivals, markets and live music this weekend. Mulletfest is coming to Sodens Hotel in Albury for the first time on Saturday. The junior categories will be judged from noon while adults will vie for prizes in categories such as Ranga, Vintage (over 50s), Grubby and Extreme from 5pm. Legendary surf and garage rock trio Skegss will perform at Corryong on Saturday night. Skegss (singer/guitarist Ben Reed, bassist/guitarist/vocalist Toby Cregan and drummer Jonny Lani) emerged from their small-town roots as unlikely anti-heroes of the country's vibrant rock scene. Its recent debut LP My Own Mess reached number two on the charts and earned an ARIA Award nomination. The 18-plus gig starts at the Corryong Memorial Hall at 7.15pm. The Ultimate Dachshund Playdate will run at Sumsion Gardens in Wodonga on Saturday morning. Gather up your dachshunds or any small breed dogs to take the lead from 11am to 2.30pm.

