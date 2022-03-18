news, local-news,

After two years of performing for a camera lens, Liam Nicolson and Damon Wright are thrilled to be playing for a live audience again. The COVID-19 pandemic halved The Scots School Albury pipe band numbers and forced concerts online. But the band will be back in full swing at The Scots Fair today. Liam, 15, the band's pipe major, said it's been a long wait to play live again. "It's been 24 months since we've actually had the chance to talk to people other than our own students and staff here at school," he said. Up to 20 bands from Victoria and NSW will compete in The Scots Fair Pipe Band Contest, including the NSW Police and St Mary's Band Club pipe bands from Sydney. Prior to COVID-19, the pipe band had competed around Australia, and internationally in Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Scotland. Principal Mark Geraets said the band competition would be a highlight of the school's 50th anniversary The pipe band has been a feature of The Scots School Albury since its opening.

