Wangaratta Rovers will field five of their eight name recruits in their only practice match against Mooroopna at Wangaratta's Cathedral College on Saturday. The Hawks had some clubs pull out late, meaning Jake McQueen, Jack Ganley, Lukas Webb, Mackenzie Bristow and Todd Bryant will have just the one hit-out, prior to the competition's first game against Myrtleford on April 2. Ben Timms, Tom Boyd (Werribee-listed) and 2018 O and M Morris medallist Brodie Filo are unavailable. "We had a bit of a bad run, unfortunately," football operations manager Barry Sullivan offered, pointing to the lack of practice games. "We're taking this game seriously, we want to test our structures and give the guys we've picked up a chance to play alongside each other." Rovers and North Albury are the only clubs scheduled to play the one practice game, although the Hoppers certainly aren't expected to challenge for the top five, like the Hawks. However, Rovers adopted a unique approach to overcome the lack of match practice, with their Wangaratta-based players training a number of times in Melbourne with the club's large travelling contingent. "We'd like to think we've done as good a job as we probably can to get everyone integrated," Sullivan suggested. "Our locally-based players have been to Melbourne and the Melbourne-based guys have come here, so we've done all we can to accelerate that bonding and cohesion." IN OTHER NEWS: Elsewhere, Lavington tackled Yackandandah on Friday night, while on Saturday, Albury's home to Kyabram, Myrtleford faces Euroa at Cathedral College, Wangaratta is away to Echuca, Wodonga meets Wagga Tigers, Raiders face Sunbury and Yarrawonga hosts Pascoe Vale.

