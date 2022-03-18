sport, local-sport, nominations, albury carnival

The nominations for the opening day of the Albury Gold Cup carnival were released on Friday. The $75,000 City Handicap, (1175m) and the $50,000 Albury Mile, (1600m) are the two feature races on Thursday. The City Handicap attracted 26 entries with some in-form sprinters set to clash. Canberra trainer Matt Dale has nominated Calescent who has won two of her past three starts. Calescent was a last-start winner of a TAB Federal on her home track which is a strong form pointer for the feature sprint. Albury trainer Ron Stubbs has Tap 'N' Run amongst the entries. But Stubbs has already ruled out targeting the race with Tap 'N' Run set to race at Flemington on Saturday. The Albury Mile has 18 nominations. Last weekend's Corowa Cup winner Hemmerle is among the entries for Goulburn trainer Danielle Seib. Local trainer Garry Worsnop has also nominated his in-form gelding Tough James. Tough James has won his past three starts including a race last weekend at the Corowa Cup meeting. ALSO IN SPORT The final fields for the opening day of the carnival will be declared on Tuesday. Nominations for Albury Gold Cup day close on Monday with the final fields released on Wednesday. There is $810,000 in prizemoney on offer across the two days with the $80,000 Albury Guineas and $75,000 Flat Knacker other features. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

