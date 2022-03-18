sport, local-sport,

Champagne corks were popping at Wodonga Hockey Club when news of a $3million facility overhaul was confirmed this week. The major investment will provide a new pavilion at Birallee Park, housing a multi-purpose room, canteen, amenities and raised undercover viewing area. The two existing change rooms will be replaced with four new ones, including female-friendly facilities, a first aid room, umpire rooms and better access for participants with disabilities. "The club has worked for over 20 years for the vision, so to be able to get this financial support has been an absolute game-changer," Wodonga Hockey Club secretary Vanessa Flanagan said. "This should increase the profile of hockey in our region, to be able to increase participants. "These facilities will make the sport much more attractive to females. If we don't move with the times, we're going to die so that's massive. "We don't really have any facilities at the moment. We've got nowhere to have even a team meeting. "There are toilets here but they're 30 years old and are pretty yucky now. "Hockey's a winter sport and there's nowhere here to sit with any shelter but now parents and grandparents will be able to watch the children play." ALSO IN SPORT More than $2m has come from Federal and Victorian Government funding, with Wodonga Council contributing $800,000 and the hockey club raising $200,000. "We're going to see a big transformation," Wodonga Council's sport and recreation team leader Ryan McNamara said. "Over the last five years, the hockey club have done a power of work to bring their dream to reality. "The full site works will kick off next week and we expect it to be finished around January 2023. "When it's finished, it'll be state-of-the-art as far as facilities for spectators and players are concerned. "It's a really popular sport in the region so we're excited to have the appropriate facilities and if we can generate some more events, be that hockey or BMX next door, that's a bonus. "The site will be fully accessible and allow us to encourage more female participation. We've been working closely with a lot of clubs around Wodonga and this is another example of being able to get that parity. 'It's a significant investment and we'll deliver what would have been a two-stage process as now one project to give those results now." After waiting so long, it's no wonder club officials are in party mode. "We're probably off the Richter scale," Flanagan laughed. "Lots of champagne and lots of celebrations have been had with the progress of the build."

