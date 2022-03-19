community,

The Man from Snowy River Bush Festival is one of nine community projects in the North East to benefit from ongoing bushfire relief funding. Organisers of the festival, to be held in Corryong in early April, received $24,859 for the Upper Murray Agricultural Field Days, which is new to the event in 2022. Bush cooking, boot-throwing, woodchopping, music and food will form part of the fun from April 6-7 at the Old Corryong Consolidated School site. "We decided that you had to provide a platform for the agricultural industry that exists in the Upper Murray and just gives them a [way] ... to showcase their wares or skills, or to come along and see any new technologies and products that may be relevant to their business," festival general manager Jennifer Boardman said. Part of the field days will also be dedicated to tackling bushfire resilience, building capacity, and training. "The whole bushfire recovery part of it's very important," Ms Boardman said. "People are coming up with a lot of different presenters that will be talking on different subjects - anything from health, nutrition, to just sort of talk to your mates [and] mental health, that style of thing. "We've also got a working dog clinic, which is a school that people can apply and register to be part of." The financial support for the field days was provided through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's (FRRR) Strengthening Rural Communities program. A total of 59 Black Summer bushfire recovery project recipients were announced this week. IN OTHER NEWS: Packed weekend on the Border to help turn heads Earlier start for NAPLAN tests after national education review Landmark Albury hotel attracts huge auction price Other regional recipients included Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare's cloud project, which received nearly $10,000 towards a customer relationship management system. In Bright, the Court House will receive $10,000 for a portable stage, while the local croquet club will get new tables and chairs for its club house. Local history knowledge and tourism opportunities will be boosted in Walwa, with $25,000 for the Jingellic Hub for its Postcards From The Past @Walwa project. Meanwhile, Harrietville Historical Society will receive $16,700 for signs to showcase the town's history. Under FRRR's small and vital grants, Chiltern Athenaeum Museum will receive an internet connection with funding of $1600, while Cobram Community House will get a $10,000 kitchen upgrade. Finally, the Yackandandah Creek and Kiewa Catchment Landcare groups will improve people's knowledge of local wetlands with the help of a $5750 grant. The total cost of damages caused by the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires to the agriculture industry was estimated at between $4 billion and $5 billion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

