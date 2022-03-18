sport, local-sport,

Former NSW Country quick Cam Suidgeest is hoping to reignite a disappointing season in Saturday's preliminary final against Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. The 29-year-old has had the quietest time in his four seasons with the Bulldogs, snaring only 13 wickets at a still respectable average of 21. "I've certainly had better years," he mused. "I don't know what the problem's been, I'm lacking rhythm at the crease and struggling to find an answer to it really. "I don't know if it's been just a lack of time in the middle (Cricket Albury-Wodonga split its season for the first time between T20s and 50-over games) and as the season's progressed, it's just got a little better. "I haven't really performed the way I've wanted to, but I do feel like I've just started to come good in the last few weeks." The right-armer has taken more than one wicket only three times, posting best figures of 3-11 against Corowa on January 22. However, he is coming off his best effort with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 47 from only 24 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries, in the semi-final win over Lavington. "It was good fun, it was an innings where the team was building and building and the guys earlier in the order got us to that position where we could walk out with a licence (to play aggressively)," he admitted. Suidgeest has 191 runs at 21 and while he opened the innings once, he generally bats between five and eight. "He has the power to clear the fence quite early and then he has the skills to turn the ball and play behind the wicket as well," captain Tom Johnson revealed. "He's an all-rounder, I wouldn't just call him an opening bowler anymore, he can hit the ball as well as anyone." When quizzed by The Border Mail on which players he would like to bat in a Super Over, former Cricketer of the Year Jack Craig suggested rep star Johnson, along with Suidgeest, which is surprising given the stack of quality top order players. But while Suidgeest made his name as a pace bowler, the fact he rushed back from a Futures League match in Perth in November, 2017, just to make sure he didn't lose his spot for the upcoming Australian Country Championships, again in WA two months later, says a lot about his detemination to succeed at every level. After a tough year at club level, he will need that same mental toughness in the away game against Albury. The home side has been pipped in the last two preliminary final by North Albury and remains desperate to win through to the decider. And although Albury finished second after the regular season, the visitors will start slight favourites because of their profile players in Suidgeest, Johnson, Craig, BJ Garvey, Bob Jackson and Byron Hales. Meanwhile, North will also be favoured to end Lavington's premiership reign. Once again, North boasts enormous batting firepower in Matt Condon and Ash Borella and a lethal opening bowling combination in Jake Burge and Haydyn Roberts, although Lavington's NSW Country rep Ryan Brown deserves enormous praise after conceding only 26 runs from 10 overs in Wodonga's 253 from 50 overs. IN OTHER NEWS: Panther AB Mackinlay will play his 100th senior game after rain and COVID delayed the milestone.

