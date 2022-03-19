news, court-and-crime,

A criminal who had a sawn-off shotgun, passports, foreign identity documents and stolen goods inside a car has been told he can change his life if he gets off drugs. Tom McLean was jailed for a minimum of six months in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday. A witness saw a blue Volkswagen Golf mount a Pearce Street curb about 4am on October 8 last year. They checked the vehicle after the driver fled and called police, who found a .410 single barrel shotgun, two passports, GHB, watches, a NSW driver's licence in another person's name, scales, gloves and stolen goods. The car was registered in his name, but McLean wasn't caught until four days later when a stolen vehicle - also a Volkswagen Golf - was found on Donelly Avenue. The car was located near McLean's mum's house on Jason Circuit and was found to contain ice, pensioner and Medicare cards, multiple bank cards, a head torch, two NSW licences, and more stolen goods. McLean was arrested in a bedroom at his mother's home a short time later. DNA tests later linked McLean to the sawn-off shotgun, and he pleaded guilty to a string of charges in court. IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard McLean was using ice and GHB heavily at the time. Magistrate Peter Dunn said McLean had "found himself on the wrong side of the law" for 10 years. "His downfall has been his addiction," he said. "He has noted to several people he is eager to beat this addiction. "Without that addiction he is a good person." While Mr Dunn said McLean had good rehabilitation prospects if he kept off drugs, his actions needed to have consequences. He imposed a maximum jail term of one year.

