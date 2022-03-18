sport, local-sport,

Wodonga Diamonds are determined to bounce back when they meet St Pats on Sunday. Missing eight senior players, the club marked its return to Division 1 of the women's competition with a 12-1 defeat to Melrose on Wednesday night. But coach Darin Fitzsimmons was proud of the players who stepped in and can see better days ahead. "Our players are chuffed to be back in Div 1 and they're embracing it after striving for this for several years," Fitzsimmons said. ALSO IN SPORT "We're under no illusions and we know we're the underdog, as the new kids on the block, but we do have some exciting young players who are going to do good things this year." Diamonds' 15-year-old right-back Jadah Chambeyron was a standout in midweek, with centre-half Giaan Beard also impressing, while Bree Kusic will bolster the midfield having joined the club from Boomers. Albury Hotspurs host Myrtleford in Sunday's other game. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

