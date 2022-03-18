sport, local-sport, ron stubbs, tap n run, craig williams

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs has snapped up the services of champion jockey Craig Williams to partner his promising sprinter Tap 'N' Run for the Country Championships final at Randwick next month. Williams will also be aboard Tap 'N' Run at Flemington on Saturday when he faces the biggest test of his career when he tackles the $150,000 Benchmark 80 Hcp, (1200m) down the famous Flemington straight. It will be the four-year-old gelding's first run since his eye-catching second in the Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga last month. Tap 'N' Run is quoted as a $13-chance in pre-post fixed odds markets. Stubbs said everything had gone to plan so far with Tap 'N' Run who still had improvement in him with his grand final a fortnight away. "I'm very happy with the horse and I was weighing up three options before the final which were Moonee Valley (last night), Flemington (today) or Albury in the City Handicap (Thursday)," Stubbs said. "As much as I would have loved to run in the City Handicap, I think Flemington is our best option because it gives us a full fortnight leading up to the final at Randwick. "I'm just hoping he can be hitting the line hard at Flemington over 1200m and then be ready to peak for the 1400m at Randwick." Stubbs conceded that it was always unknown if a horse could handle racing down the Flemington straight. "It is a touch of the unknown and some horses don't handle it for whatever reason," he said. "But I'm approaching the race with the mentality that it's not our grand final. "I just want the horse to finish off the race." ALSO IN SPORT Stubbs said he was delighted to have Williams aboard on Saturday and again for the Championships final in a fortnight. "I wanted a city jockey to ride him in both races so they could familiarise themselves with the horse before the final," he said. "Championship day coincides with the running of the Derby and Doncaster at Randwick so I knew there would be a lot of the good Victorian jockeys riding at the meeting. "So to have Craig commit is a bonus." Meanwhile the Scott Spackman-trained Rocket Tiger will also make his highly-anticipated return to racing in the same race as Tap 'N' Run. Rocket Tiger has been off the scene with injury since finishing 10th in the Golden Slipper last year which was 12-months ago. The Donna Scott-trained Takissacod is a half-sister to Rocket Tiger who both share the same dam in Takook. Rocket Tiger finished third in a recent trial at Albury last month. Wagga trainer Chris Heywood will make to trek to Scone on Sunday to target the Country Championships Wildcard with Blitzar. Blitzar ran fourth in the qualifier at Wagga last month behind Another One, Tap 'N' Run and Gusonic. Blitzar is a $26-chance in pre-post markets at Scone. To read more stories, downloadThe Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/4acd3453-4e94-41b7-b30e-03dd86db5087.JPG/r12_254_4743_2927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg