G'day, fishos. There's been a few pictures and words going around on social media regarding a recent fish kill directly below the Hume Dam wall. Uncontrollable circumstances dictated that releases from Hume were virtually halted for a couple of days, resulting in the dissolved oxygen levels in the river directly below plummeting, crays walking out of the river and some fish dying. Unfortunately, with so much water in the Hume, the lake is stratifying, and, unfortunately, this isn't the first time this has happened. As with a lot of lakes and dams, Hume hasn't got any option but to take its water from close to the bottom where oxygen levels are pretty low. NSW fisheries were made aware of the fish kill, monitored things closely, and have been liaising with Goulburn Murray Water and Snowy Hydro since. The result of those talks is that most of the water being released from Hume, during these circumstances, will now come through the valves, which aerates the water as it sprays it into the river. As soon as this took place, the DO levels jumped significantly and there have been no issues since. Dartmouth (93.17 per cent): continues to rise slightly and is looking a picture. Reports this week are similar to last week, with a few fish moving at various depths, but most still coming from 10 metres plus. The yabbies continue to chew a bit too, so don't forget to pack the pots. There's also been some good fish coming from Lake Banamboola, at Dart itself, with the humble worm fished on the bottom as good as any, so great news if you're a land-based fisho. Streams: are still going gangbusters, with bait, lure and fly fishos all doing well when the streams aren't high or dirty. Crickets and scrubbies seem to be going better than most on the bait scene. Smaller minnows are picking up some ripper fish too. Hume Dam (92 per cent): is continuing its sensational run, but the bigger fish are getting harder to find for many fishos. Many are reporting around a one in 10 keeper to throwback ratio. This obviously varies if you hit a quality patch of fish, but there's no denying there is a lot of small stuff about, no matter what you're using. There have been more reports of cod being trolled out there this week. Also, happy to report a few ducks and fish about up the Murray arm, with a mate and I getting a good feed of both on Wednesday, opening day. Murray Below Albury: still has a fair bit of colour to it but there's still no shortage of cod being caught. There are lots of small blokes amongst the keepers though, with bait outdoing the lures by the sounds of it. Murray above Hume Dam: is also producing quite a few smaller cod, but there have been some decent keepers. As with the river below Albury, there's a bit of colour in the water, making it tough on the lure fishos. Khancoban: is a beautiful area to fish, with the Swampy, Murray and a myriad of small streams spoiling fishos for choice. Khancoban pondage is also a well-known destination for a lot of keen trout fishos, but due to some maintenance being done on the spillway, the pondage has dropped dramatically and will be unboatable for the next week or so. Should be well worth a visit once that water covers all that lakebed again though. The Bidgee: is producing a few cod but is still running reasonably high and still has a fair bit of colour to it. There's certainly fish being caught, with bait fishos getting the numbers though. Eucumbene (47.8 per cent) and Jindabyne (97.82 per cent): would also fall into that category. I'm probably being a bit harsh on Jindy, as it did fish well for many through the spring, but Euc has been consistently rising for some time now and has covered a lot of ground that hadn't had water over it for many years. Expectations were very high for a belter season, which simply never eventuated. There's certainly been a few fish caught, but the fishing never reached the heights expected of it. There's no need to travel though, the way the fish are biting locally! Hope you get a chance to get out and hook a couple this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/fc06e0ef-0639-44b0-ba24-861074eb38c5.jpg/r0_661_828_1129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg