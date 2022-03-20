news, business,

I've started providing my employees with mobile phones and laptops for work use. Is it true that these items are exempt from FBT? Since April 1, 2016, small businesses are exempt from Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) on the provision of work-related portable electronic devices that are primarily used for work, providing certain conditions are met. A fringe benefit is compensation that employees receive from their employer other than their salary or wage. This can be a variety of benefits, such as paying for health insurance, providing a motor vehicle, or providing a mobile phone and/or laptop for the employee's use. Employers must pay FBT on these benefits unless an exemption or reduction applies. All employers are eligible to treat one work-related portable electronic device per employee as exempt from FBT. This includes calculators, laptops, mobile phones, printers and GPS. To be considered work-related, the primary purpose of the device must be for work. The primary purpose is determined by the first intention at the time the employer provided the device to the employee. Where multiple devices are provided to an employee, subsequent devices will be subject to FBT (unless the subsequent device is a replacement for a previous device). For instance, if an employee is provided with two laptops in the 2021 FBT year by their employer, then the FBT exemption is only available in respect of the first laptop (unless the second laptop is a replacement for the first laptop). However, if you are a small business entity (annual turnover is less than $50 million in the FBT year), you are eligible to treat multiple portable electronic devices per employee as exempt from FBT. There is no limit on how many portable electronic devices you can provide to each employee under this FBT exemption. Regardless of how many devices an employer is eligible to treat as FBT-exempt, the employer should document the reasons that the devices were provided to the employee. As substantiation for applying for the exemption, the employer should request a declaration from the employee that the device provided is 'primarily used for work'. It's relevant to note for all employers that the exemption only applies if the employer owns and provides the device. The employer will be subject to FBT if the cost of the device is simply reimbursed to the employee, as this then becomes a different type of fringe benefit to which the device exemption does not apply. If you would like more information on this topic or have another tax question, please contact the team at albury@findex.com.au Any information in this article has been prepared without taking into account your personal circumstances. You should seek professional advice before acting on any material. While reasonable care is taken in the preparation of this information to the extent allowed by legislation, FINDEX (AUST) PTY LTD ABN 84 006 466 351, accepts no liability whatsoever for reliance on it.

