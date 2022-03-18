sport, australian-rules-football,

Grace Hay is one of four Murray Bushrangers named in the Vic Country side for Sunday's NAB AFLW National Championships opener in Ballarat. Hay, who plays her club football for Lavington Panthers, will line up against Vic Metro at Mars Stadium as a host of future AFLW stars prepare to showcase their talent at state level. Cassidy Mailer (Alpine Lions), Bushies co-captain Keeley Skepper (Shepparton United) and Tayissa Gray (Benalla Saints) have also made the squad. The game starts at 12pm and will be live-streamed via womens.afl and the AFL Women's Live app. ALSO IN SPORT Vic Country will be coached by Eamon Gill, with support from assistant coaches Kelly Fallon, Mario De Santa-ana and former AFLW player Sally Riley. Meanwhile, the Bushies continue their NAB League Girls campaign on Sunday with a game against Gippsland Power at Highgate Recreation Reserve. It's been a frustrating season at times for Mark Brown's side, who are eighth on the ladder having lost three games by a goal or less. Gippsland, meanwhile, are without a win in 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/c31d4b41-8b5e-4c64-9fc2-6d0d33bbf821.jpg/r0_242_4642_2865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg