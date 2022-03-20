OUR SAY: Society's worth measured in so little when bureaucracy erects barriers

news, local-news,

Dollars often are how we arbitrarily decide the worth of anything and anybody. Money becomes an exercise in superficiality, an expression of arrogance, political cynicism and cold-hearted indifference. Finding contentment though in just managing to pay the bills or the rent or the mortgage isn't so bad. We might hanker after a few rewards, but knowing we're getting by - especially while in relative good health - goes close to being enough. RELATED: Our community does have those with money who care, who know they are fortunate and so willingly share some of what they have, in cash or in the donation of time. What is troubling is the growing spectre of losing some of our sense of fair play - or the bonds integral to our communities - and of how this helps people in genuine need. It might be argued that in politics this has always been the case, that our party system is such that the collective good is actually Labor or the Coalition's individual good, expressed through getting more bums on seats than the other lot. MORE OPINION In a democracy that must always play a significant role, especially when the pursuit of power is backed by a genuine vision for our nation's future. The back-room party machinations will still, as always, be ruthless and the bid to win voters' support just as relentless. We are fortunate, in today's shrinking democratic world, to still have the ability to protest what is often such a distasteful pantomime. But when dollars become meaningless and when spending becomes mean, manifested in pork barreling in the hundreds of millions, our democracy's foundations suffer a slight, ominous shake. Corey Moore, a 14-year-old boy from East Albury, has had to contend with much more than we can imagine. Thanks though to a Labrador named Gordy, his assistance dog, he has been given a chance. For just $3000, the National Disability Insurance Scheme could ensure this marginalised boy continues with his incredible life-change, one where at the very least he can express his love for his mother, not threaten her with knives. Hiding behind its bureaucratic self-indoctrination though is a terrible reflection on our politics and our society. And for Corey, it's simply unfair. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/a80a509e-835f-4834-94a3-0b1e65b835b8.jpg/r1_409_5251_3375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg