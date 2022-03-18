sport, local-sport, brett cavanough, albury carnival

Trainer Brett Cavanough has set his sights on targeting several feature races on Albury Gold Cup day on Friday. The former Albury trainer is planning to make the trek from Scone with four runners. He ruled out targeting the Gold Cup but said he would most likely have a runner in the Adrian Ledger Memorial 3YO Guineas and the Flat Knacker. Cavanough has won the Flat Knacker six times previously. "I won't be bringing a big team but will just try and find the right races for the right horses," Cavanough said. "At this early stage I hope to have Lord Tropicana in the Adrian Ledger memorial. "He is an old horse that has just come into the stable that has been rejuvenated and is a stayer. "It's a race that I haven't won previously as well. "Two Ya Got will target the Guineas. "I've got a horse in mind for the Flat Knacker and another for the maiden on cup day. "But they are both running at Scone on Sunday, so it depends how they go there." ALSO IN SPORT Cavanough said he intended to make the trip to Albury on Friday. Ashley Morgan has been booked to ride Cavanough's runners.

