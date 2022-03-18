Troy Hall missing from Jindera home for several days

news, court-and-crime,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from his Jindera home. Troy Hall, 38, was last seen at his Fallon Street property about 9am on Tuesday When he failed to return home, he was reported missing to police who commenced an investigation into his whereabouts. "Troy has been in contact with family via text messages, however concerns are held for his welfare due to him requiring ongoing care," a police spokesman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Troy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of solid build, with brown curly hair and brown eyes. "He was last seen wearing dark shorts, a green horizontal striped shirt and sandals." He may be driving a Silver Suzuki GYA with NSW registration plates CR29SQ. Mr Hall is known to frequent Albury, Wodonga, Lavington and Jindera. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

