"Dream big for your child." This piece of advice, both simple and infinite, is relevant for any parent but has been directed at the loved ones of people with Down syndrome. And for 28 years Springdale Heights couple Helen and Ian Meredith have tried to follow this ambition in relation to their son Josh. "We've always been very much into inclusion, that he might live a lifestyle as close to his peers and his siblings," Mrs Meredith said. "That has always been our vision." The Merediths will join the Albury Wodonga Down Syndrome Family Network Group on Sunday, March 20, at a luncheon to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. IN OTHER NEWS: The global awareness day, actually March 21, has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. World Down Syndrome Day is the 21st day of the third month to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome. Albury Wodonga Down Syndrome Family Network Group facilitator Vanessa Richards said she looked forward to marking World Down Syndrome Day with other Border families. "Special thanks to Down Syndrome Victoria and Aspire Support Services for their support to put on a fun family event for all," she said. Josh Meredith runs his own business, Josh Worx, where he helps other companies with various jobs and also collects cans and bottles, Assisted by support workers, he lives independently of his parents, enjoys the gym and is a big football fan. Mrs Meredith said her son had mostly attended mainstream schools and made long-term friends at Murray High School. The youngest of three children, Josh loves being an uncle. "He's like any other kid in our family, he's brought us much joy," his mother said. Mrs Meredith said she was less involved with the Border network these days but would enjoy catching up with people tomorrow. "When you're starting your journey, you're not so sure, it's just good to be with other people on that similar road in the early years," she said. "Just being out in the community, people with disabilities are now seen in the community and that makes a difference, I think." The Merediths encouraged other families living with Down syndrome to not be afraid but keep working towards big goals. "Take off the disability lens," Mrs Meredith said. "Don't let the expectations of others hold you back. "Go for the good life when considering where your child might live. Be your child's biggest advocate. "Keep on loving your child, enjoy the path ahead. If you keep your eye on the dream, that's where you land."

