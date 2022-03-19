Additional charges might be laid after Dederang crash death: court

news, court-and-crime,

Further charges might be laid following a fatal car crash that killed an Albury woman. Cherylyn Casey, 69, died when her vehicle was struck by Jason McKinnon's car at Dederang. Emergency services were called to the Kiewa Valley Highway on January 16 about 11.30am. The two Ford Rangers collided head-on, killing Ms Casey and leaving multiple others injured. She was farewelled in a funeral service at Batlow 13 days after the crash. The 69-year-old had previously lived in the small town and survived the Black Summer bushfires with her husband, Alan. McKinnon, who lives in Dederang, was charged a short time after the car crash by detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit. Charge sheets allege he drove in a manner dangerous, causing the Albury woman's death. The Wodonga Magistrate's Court heard more charges would possibly be laid once further reports had been made available. A toxicology report from hospital blood tests is still outstanding and is expected to be provided by the end of the month. A crash reconstruction report is also yet to be provided. IN OTHER NEWS: The prosecution has provided records of interview, police body-worn camera footage, statements and other information. McKinnon, 35, appeared in the court on a video link before magistrate Peter Dunn. The court heard a large portion of the brief of evidence had already been provided, but the missing parts of the brief required the court dates to be pushed back. The matter will now return to court on June 9 for committal mention.

