East Albury home reaps $16,375 monthly profit for seller

A run of million-dollar-plus home sales in Albury has continued, with a five-bedroom house on East Street selling for $1.021 million on Saturday. Bids opened for the modern home, which has views towards central Albury, at $890,000. Multiple bids were made before the home sold under the hammer. The two-storey house, on a 680-square-metre block, has a pool, three bathrooms and two-car garage. The last two sales of the home have netted large profits for the sellers, with the property changing hands for $890,000 just eight months ago. The growth equates to a $16,375 increase in value each month. Prior to that sale, the house sold three years ago for $450,000. In other weekend results, a Kiewa Street home opposite Albury High School sold for $685,000. There was a cautious start before a vendor bid of $600,000 kicked off the auction. Multiple people put in a total of 14 bids. Auctioneer Grahame Gould said it was a great result. "The buyer was very happy," he said. "It was a good property and there were quite a number of registrations. "The result was typical for the market - these homes are well sought after and market is very strong." A house on nearby Poole Street sold for $1.9 million a week earlier. Mr Gould said the region was in a good position, with interest rates and the upcoming election possibly going to have an effect on the market. IN OTHER NEWS: "The central properties are well sought after," he said. "But there are a lot of price ranges that people are looking for and lots of out-of-towners are still looking to buy." It was a quieter weekend for Albury auctions, with only two homes sold. Meanwhile a rural 34 hectare block of land at Coral Bank, north of Mount Beauty, passed in at auction on Saturday. Negotiations involving two parties continued in to the afternoon. The Gentile Lane property is 70 kilometres from Albury-Wodonga and was marketed towards hunters, hobby farmers and farmers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/a9fe6deb-d736-4ad7-8080-d3c8ba1956d8.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg