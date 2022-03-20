Footballer accused of headbutting partner to face court mention

news, court-and-crime,

A footballer accused of headbutting his partner during a drunken outing at Bright will return to court on Monday. The man was arrested and charged last month following the alleged incident. An intervention order against the man is in place. The pair had been staying at the North East town and got into a dispute, with the man allegedly headbutting her and causing her to fall and hit her head. The man was caught by police driving at Myrtleford. IN OTHER NEWS: The woman made a statement to officers after the incident. The alleged attacker, who lives in Wodonga, was bailed during his first appearance in the Wangaratta Magistrate's Court. He was banned from drinking and had a curfew attached to his bail conditions. He will return to court for a mention of the case.

