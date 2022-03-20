news, local-news,

Mulletfest came to Albury for the first time on Saturday night. Founded at Kurri Kurri five years ago, Mulletfest aimed to raise money for the Mark Hughes Foundation for Brain Cancer Research. The festival has become wildly popular, attracting entrants from across Australia (clearly), as well as internationals. It marks the first time the festival has hit the road, stopping by Sodens Hotel. Other stops on the tour include Rockhampton, Glenreagh, Logan Village, Alice Springs, Murrurundi and Dookie. There are a range of categories for mulletheads to enter, including Ranga, Vintage (over 50s), Grubby and Extreme visit mulletfest.com.au.

